NAACP calls for ‘accountability, unbiased investigation’ into Jocques Clemmons’ death

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The NAACP publicly called for “police accountability” and an “unbiased investigation” into the officer-involved shooting death of Jocques Clemmons.

State and branch leaders with the organization met Saturday morning on Herman Street in Nashville.

They’re asking for a citizen review board into the shooting that killed Clemmons.

The 31-year-old was shot by Metro police officer Josh Lippert on Feb. 10 at the Cayce Homes in East Nashville.

Officer Lippert reportedly followed Clemmons into a parking lot after seeing him run a stop sign.

According to investigators, Clemmons had a gun and ran from the officer, who then chased him.

Lippert ultimately fired three shots, hitting Clemmons.

“It is important that we reaffirm the position of the community. We don’t want the Nashville, Davidson County community to think it’s just Nashville. Folks asking for it, across the nation; we are asking that they be a community review board,” explained Gloria Jean Sweet-Love, president of the Tennessee NAACP.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has reached an agreement with Metro police and the District Attorney’s office on how future deadly officer-involved shootings will be investigated.

The DA will be in charge of asking the TBI to investigate any incident using force by Metro police that results in a fatality.

Metro police will not conduct a separate criminal investigation; however, they are allowed to lead thier own internal or administrative investigation, unless it interferes with the TBI.

