Man killed in shooting outside East Nashville apartment building

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man was shot and killed after a fight outside an East Nashville apartment building early Saturday morning.

It happened on South Seventh Street at the Edgefield Apartments around 1:45 a.m.

Metro police reported they found the man after responding to a shots fired call on Shelby Avenue.

The Nashville Fire Department pronounced the man dead at the scene.

The preliminary investigation indicates the man was involved in a dispute with residents at the apartment when he was shot, according to police.

The suspect left the scene before officers arrived. He was described as a black man in a red 4-door truck.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.