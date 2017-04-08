Hendersonville man charged with firing gunshots into air

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man was charged with reckless endangerment after he reportedly fired gunshots into the air in Hendersonville Thursday night.

Hendersonville police responded to the area of Vulco Drive around 9:45 p.m. after neighbors called 911 after hearing the gunshots.

Responding officers determined James Lamb Jr., 53, was responsible for firing the shots and causing his neighbors to fear for their safety, according to police.

Lamb was charged with one count of reckless endangerment and released on a $2,500 bond.

Hendersonville police ask residents to report any criminal activity by calling Crime Stoppers at 615-573-5400.