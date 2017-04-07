Wounded woman found in Jackson law office dies; Suspect in custody

JACKSON, Tenn. (AP) – Police in west Tennessee say a law firm employee has died after she was discovered with a gunshot wound inside the firm’s office.

Police said 60-year-old Betsy Raines was found inside the law office of Casey, Simmons and Bryant in Jackson on Thursday morning. Police also discovered that Raines’ car was missing. She later died at a hospital.

Raines’ abandoned car was found later in a parking lot.

Authorities say 60-year-old Shurnue Bratton was identified as a possible suspect. She was taken into custody while walking down the street. Police said she recently had been fired from the law firm.

Police say Bratton shot Raines and took her car. Investigators are consulting with the district attorney to determine charges. It’s not immediately clear if Bratton has a lawyer.