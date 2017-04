NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A woman was injured in a shooting in south Nashville Friday evening.

Authorities were called to the JC Napier public housing development on Charles E. Davis Boulevard at 5:54 p.m.

When they arrived to the scene, they found a female with a gunshot wound. She was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center for treatment.

No details were immediately released about her condition or the suspect, who fled on foot after the shooting.

The crime remains under investigation.