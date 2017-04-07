Trump taps Tennessee lawmaker as Army secretary

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is planning to nominate a Tennessee legislator to be Army secretary.

The White House says Trump has chosen Tennessee state Sen. Mark Green for the post. The West Point graduate is a physician and the CEO of an emergency department staffing company.

As an Army doctor, Green served in the 160th Special Operations Aviation Regiment where he made three combat tours to the Middle East. He also has served as an airborne rifle company commander and as a top Army recruiter.

Trump’s first choice, businessman Vincent Viola, withdrew his name for the position in early February.

Viola cited his inability to successfully navigate the confirmation process and Defense Department rules concerning family businesses. He was the founder of the electronic trading firm Virtu Financial.

Lt. Governor Randy McNally released the following statement about Green’s nomination:

I would like to congratulate my friend and colleague Senator Mark Green on his nomination as Secretary of the Army. While Tennessee is losing an excellent senator, American’s national security team is gaining a true servant leader. Mark’s experience and the qualifications for this job overlap perfectly and then some. His experience as a soldier, a senator, a business owner and a physician will make him an invaluable asset to our nation and its army. Senator Green has worked hard for his constituents, passed excellent legislation and served honorably as our Senate Republican Caucus Chaplain. I appreciate all his contributions to the success of our state and I look forward his future role in making America great again.”