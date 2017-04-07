Titans to host tournament benefiting Special Olympics of Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Titans are hosting their flag football tournament to raise money for the Special Olympics of Tennessee.

“We’re trying to deliver a great experience for people who participate,” said Josh Corey, the Titans Football Outreach Coordinator. “It’s an experience you’re not going to get anywhere else and we think it’s going to be a whole lot of fun.”

You’ll be able to tour the locker room, meet former players, and run out of the Titans tunnel.

The Jumbotron will even be on for replays.

They’re looking for teams of five players to compete, and all proceeds go to the Special Olympics.

To sign up, click here.