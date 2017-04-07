Tennessee Senate OKs gun background check exemption bill

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – The Tennessee Senate has passed a bill eliminating background check requirements when gun dealers occasionally sell from their personal firearm collections.

Senators voted 24-3 Thursday on the legislation by Republican Sen. Mae Beavers of Mt. Juliet. The House passed it Monday. Gov. Bill Haslam will decide to sign or veto the bill.

Beavers said the proposal mirrors what private citizens can do. She said the gun must be in a dealer’s private collection for a year.

Democratic Sen. Lee Harris of Memphis wondered whether the bill would let dealers help questionable buyers circumvent background checks.

Republican Sen. Mike Bell of Riceville said it’s a crime to sell to someone you know has failed a background check.