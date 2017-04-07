TBI director remains optimistic Thomas, Cummins will be found

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) – The director for the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is optimistic that missing 15-year-old Elizabeth Thomas and her former teacher will be found.

“We’re following leads every day,” he said. “I have a unit that’s looking at every avenue that we can, and I think at some point we’ll have a good outcome of this case as most of them that we do.”

Thomas and 50-year-old Tad Cummins disappeared from Columbia on Monday, March 13. The TBI has received more than 1,400 tips, but the pair has only been spotted once on surveillance video at an Oklahoma Walmart on March 15.

PHOTOS: AMBER Alert for Elizabeth Thomas

“This is not television and everything cannot be solved in 24 or 48 hours. The key is you stay with it and you follow the leads where they take you and eventually you will come to a good conclusion and closure will be given to whatever case you’re in,” Gwyn said, adding, “We’ll just continue to follow leads as they come in.”

Thomas is a 15-year-old white female with hazel eyes who stands 5 feet tall and weighs 120 pounds. She was last seen wearing a flannel shirt and black leggings.

Cummins is a white male, who stands 6 feet tall, weighs approximately 200 pounds, and has brown hair and eyes. He’s believed to be armed with two handguns.

It remains unknown if they were still traveling in Cummins’ silver Nissan Rogue with Tennessee tag 976-ZPT. Anyone with information on their whereabouts is urged to call 1-800-TBI-FIND.

Click here for more on the AMBER Alert for Elizabeth Thomas.