Pet of the Week for April 4, 2017

Petunia- 5-years-old

I’m Petunia and I’m such a cutie petutie! I’m a sweet and gentle girl who is shy at first but I warm up quickly. All I want to my forever family (and maybe a treat or two)!

Mongo-4-years-old

I’m Mongo! I’m a high energy boy who just wants to run a play all day! I would even love another dog to play with. After a long day of play I would be happy to be a couch potato with you.

Brain-1-year-old

My name is Brain and I certainly live up to my name. I’m a smart boy who loves to be carried around and cuddled. Please adopt me and pamper me like the genius king I am!

Andre-2-years-old

Andre here. Let me tell you about myself – I am a beautiful black cat who is waiting so patiently for a forever home. I would preferably want a home that is quieter because I am shy. Please come let me get to know you!

Saint-3-years-old

I’m Saint, and I’ve been at the shelter for a little over two weeks. I have no idea why that is because I am the most affectionate cat you’ll ever meet and want your love as soon as you come through the door. My name is Saint but let me show you what an angel I can be!

