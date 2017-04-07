Nashville doctor prepares for NFL job as CMO

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – It’s a newly created position in the NFL, and it’s going to a Nashville native.

Dr. Allen Sills is preparing to take the job of Chief Medical Officer for the National Football League.

He has all the accolades the NFL is looking for as a highly skilled neurosurgeon. Sills comes from the Vanderbilt University Medical Center, where he serves as professor of neurological surgery, orthopedic surgery, and rehabilitation.

Sills is also the founder and co-director of the Vanderbilt Sports Concussion Center.

Concussions are a hot topic in the NFL, and Sills says the league is doing everything it can to make concussions a top priority.

“The more people that are talking about concussions and thinking about concussions, the better off we are because that means people are tuned into recognizing them and wanting to get treated the best possible way so I think it’s a very exciting time. And one of the first things I heard from everyone at the NFL from the commissioner through everyone else I met with is we want to get this right. We want to be on the right side of history in terms of doing the best practices that we can in making our league as safe as we possibly can be,”stated Sillis.

He has served as an unaffiliated neurotrauma consultant for NFL games and a neurological consultant to the NCAA, Memphis Grizzlies, Nashville Predators, the US Equestrian Foundation and all Vanderbilt, Mississippi State and Belmont athletic teams.