Mother, grandparents of McMinnville homicide suspect arrested

MCMINNVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The mother and grandparents of a man suspected of killing a McMinnville man were arrested for reportedly trying to hinder the investigation.

According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, they attempted to interfere with their investigation into the death of Barry Cole.

His body was discovered on Feb. 6 inside his Lind Street home in McMinnville. Authorities later identified 26-year-old Wesley Leverett as a suspect, and he was arrested and charged with one count of criminal homicide on Feb. 18.

On Friday, Leverett’s mother, 54-year-old Debra Daniels, and his grandparents, 82-year-old Charles Daniels and 79-year-old Dorothy Daniels, were taken into custody.

They were each charged with one count of accessory after the fact and one count of tampering with evidence.

Debra, who faces an additional charge of resisting arrest following her encounter with police Friday, was booked into the Warren County Jail on $35,000 bond.

Her parents’ bond was set at $15,000 each.

