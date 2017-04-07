Metro police: Man posed as lawyer, raped woman who hired him

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A convicted sex offender was arrested at the end of March and accused of raping a woman after posing as a lawyer.

Metro police are now trying to determine if Wayne Willemsen, 43, victimized other women as well.

Willemsen is accused of raping a 31-year-old woman on March 28 after he reportedly represented himself as a lawyer two days earlier.

Police said the victim paid Willemsen $800 to be her lawyer in a Sumner County case when he showed up to her home, flashed a badge, and threatened to arrest her if she didn’t go with him.

According to a press release, the victim complied. She was reportedly taken to Willemsen’s home in Madison where she was raped.

The victim reported the rape last Friday and a warrant for the 43-year-old’s arrest was issued late Wednesday night. He was taken into custody Thursday morning.

Metro police say Willemsen claims to be a paralegal.

He is on Tennessee’s sex offender registry in regard to his conviction in Michigan for fourth degree criminal sexual conduct involving a 16-year-old victim.

In addition to the rape charge, Willemsen is also facing two counts of sex offender registration violation for allegedly failing to update the police department with required information.

Anyone who believes they may have been victimized by Willemsen is asked to contact the MNPD’s Sex Crimes Unit at 615-862-7540.

He is jailed in lieu of $180,000 bond.