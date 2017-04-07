Maury County Schools reviews policies in wake of AMBER Alert

COLUMBIA, Tenn. (WKRN) – Maury County Schools is evaluating their current policies in response to the ongoing AMBER Alert for Elizabeth Thomas.

A policy-review task force was launched and met for the first time Friday at Horace Porter School in Columbia.

The task force will discuss district policies and procedures related to parental notification that includes student-faculty incidents.

It is comprised of employees from human resources, counseling and mental health, transportation and safety, a school principal, a sheriff’s officer, a parent, a teacher and a school board member along with the superintendent.

This comes after student Elizabeth Thomas, 15, was allegedly kidnapped by her former teacher, Tad Cummins. Thomas is a student a Culleoka Unit School where Cummins, 50, was a health science teacher before he was fired just days after the two disappeared from Columbia on March 13.

Cummins is also accused of having sexual contact with Thomas while at school after another student reportedly witnessed a kiss between them.

According to the timeline put out by Maury County Schools, the alleged kissing incident happened on Jan. 23. Eight days later on Jan. 31, the school system said they were notified by the Maury County Sheriff’s Office that Cummins was the subject of a criminal investigation.

According to Thomas’ family, they ere also notified by law enforcement of the criminal investigation regarding Cummins on Jan. 31.

However, the question still looms on when or if the school district told the Thomas family about the kissing incident. The family’s lawyer says they were never contacted by the school.

An AMBER Alert remains in effect for both of them and Cummins is currently listed as one of the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation’s Top 10 Most Wanted.

Neither has been heard from since they disappeared on March 13, and they were seen once on surveillance footage at an Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, Walmart two days later.

Elizabeth is a 15-year-old white female with hazel eyes who stands 5 feet tall and weighs 120 pounds. She was last seen wearing a flannel shirt and black leggings.

Cummins is a white male, who stands 6 feet tall, weighs approximately 200 pounds, and has brown hair and eyes. He’s believed to be armed with two handguns.

It remains unknown if they were still traveling in Cummins’ silver Nissan Rogue with Tennessee tag 976-ZPT. Anyone with information on their whereabouts is urged to call 1-800-TBI-FIND.