Man wanted for felonies in 2 states arrested in Williamson County

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Williamson County deputy was in the right place at the right time to apprehend a man ultimately wanted for felonies in two states.

According to deputies, Marvin Nelson kicked a back door to a house. A witness thought the activity was suspicious and called 911 with a vehicle description around noon Wednesday.

Deputy David Hadley, who lives down the road in the Burrwood Community, was just starting his shift when the call went out.

“The call went out as a suspicious person with glass breakage,” Hadley said. “Basically, I said I was on duty and started heading toward the residence.”

Seconds later a vehicle matching the suspect’s drove past Hadley.

“Approximately five to 10 seconds later the station wagon went past me, so I hung a U-turn around and go after him,” Hadley explained.

The deputy activated his blue lights and sirens and a pursuit began.

“He took off driving faster,” he said.

According to Deputy Hadley, Nelson then turned down a remote dirt road, ultimately driving down a steep, grassy embankment until he got stuck in the mud.

“It is a steep hill – 200 to 300 feet to the bottom,” Hadley explained. “He got down to the bottom. He was driving through the woods. He didn’t hit any trees, but he got stuck in the mud.”

That’s when 34-year-old Nelson began to run and then thinks better of it.

“[He] ran about 30 to 50 years, stopped, put his hands up and started walking back up the hill,” Hadley said. “He told me the reason he ran was because his license is suspended and he has outstanding warrants.”

According to authorities, Nelson is also wanted out of Georgia on felony charges of shoplifting. In that case, News 2 was told he walked out of Walmart with 29 iPads valued at more than $9,000.

Nelson has a previous arrest history in Middle Tennessee for theft, evading arrest and weapons possession.

Deputy Hadley said Nelson’s arrest is rewarding.

“It feels pretty good,” he said. “Once in a while we are in the right place at the right time. We are out here trying for people that is for sure.”