Man accused of sexually assaulting woman at Drake concert arrested in Fla.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man accused of sexually assaulting a woman attending a concert at the Bridgestone Arena last summer has been arrested in Florida.

Metro police confirmed late Friday morning that Leavy Johnson was arrested by the U.S. Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force.

The victim reported the 37-year-old man was working for a subcontractor at the arena during the Drake concert on August 14 and led her to believe he could take her to a backstage area close to the performer.

The 28-year-old woman alleges Johnson took her to a dark area of the arena where the sexual assault reportedly took place.

Police said Johnson did not return to his job after that night.

The alleged incident involving Johnson and a woman from Indiana happened last August.

Johnson is being held in Tampa as a fugitive and will be extradited to Tennessee.