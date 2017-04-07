Hendersonville mother fights for justice in daughter’s 2015 death

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Hendersonville mother whose daughter died mysteriously two years ago is taking her fight for justice to the national stage.

The death of Lauren Agee was featured on ABC’s “20/20” Friday night.

She was found dead in Center Hill Lake in July 2015 after she went camping with friends the weekend of the Wakefest celebration.

During the night, she disappeared.

Her body was located in the water the next day.

Authorities ruled the death an accident, but her mother, Sherry Smith, is not convinced.

“It was not a cut and dry case,” said Smith. “There are many, many questions involving Lauren’s death, and the manner of how she died.”

Smith has filed a $10 million wrongful death lawsuit against some of the people that were with her daughter the last time she was seen alive.

The suit claims the 21-year-old was either killed intentionally or because of neglect on their part.

“Someone who claims to have been a friend of Lauren’s for many, many years, since the age of 11, did not search for Lauren at all the day she went missing,” Smith said.

Now that the case is getting national attention, Smith is hoping to use the spotlight to get long-awaited justice for Lauren.

“Tonight is more facts being exposed to the world. More chances for us to find the truth.”