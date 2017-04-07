Cheatham County class comes up with plan to help home bound students

CHEATHAM COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Home bound students in Cheatham County will soon count on technology after a middle school class’s passion project became a reality.

“I think we’re the first school in the county to come up with this and actually get one,” exclaimed Sycamore Middle School student, Houston Hudspeth.

“[The robot] is actually gonna be for every school in Cheatham County,” added classmate Kaleb Nickens.

The robot, which rolled onto the scene in March, is named Alpha.

It came about after a student in need of surgery lost nearly a whole semester. That’s when students in Beth Stokes’ class found an article on robots.

“We just thought it was a really good idea,” said Railyn Brooksher. “We talked to the teacher about it.”

“I just posed a question,” explained Stokes. “I said, ‘What if we could get one?'”

So, the students visited the school board with a PowerPoint and passion.

“Our board members were extremely impressed that this group of students came up with their own presentation,” said Stacy Brinkley, Interim Director of Cheatham County Schools.

The board would explore their options, and in a matter of months, the school had their bot.

This Double Robotics model comes complete with speakers and a camera, a kickstand for parking, and the ability to change from middle to high school heights.

The technology gives any Cheatham County home bound student a chance to catch up from the comfort of his or her bed.

“You don’t have to get out of bed, you can stay in your bed and run this thing from an iPad, or a phone even,” said Stokes. “So, really it’s a game changer.”

In all, school officials say the robot cost around $3,500.