Car drives into gym at Charlotte Pike shopping center

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A car drove into a gym on Charlotte Pike on West Nashville late Friday morning, injuring at least one person inside.

It happened at the CrossFit Barefoot at the Richland Creek shopping center near the intersection of White Bridge Road.

Police at the scene told News 2 an elderly woman thought she was backing out and accidentally hit the gas pedal, causing her to plow through the gym toward the back wall.

Not many people were inside the gym at the time of the crash, but at least one member was injured and taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. It’s not known at this time how serious the injuries are.

Officials said one man was there with his two children; they were not hurt.

Further details were not immediately known.

