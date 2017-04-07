At least 5 killed in Henry County house fire

HENRY COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Five people, including children, were killed in a house fire in Henry County early Friday morning.

The fire began at a home on Highway 119 near the Kentucky state line.

The Henry County Sheriff told News 2 at least five bodies were recovered from the home.

Multiple fire departments responded to the fire and crews are now in the recovery and investigation phase.

A press conference by Henry County officials is scheduled for 10 a.m.

