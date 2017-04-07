6 arrested, 30 pounds of marijuana seized from West Meade home

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A 2-year investigation by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation led to the arrest of six men and 30 pounds of marijuana Wednesday.

The TBI reported special agents executed search warrants at a home on Downey Drive in West Meade and at another home on Cooks Drive in Brentwood.

The 30 pounds of marijuana was recovered from the home on Downey Drive.

Six men were arrested and charged with drug-related offenses:

Adan Cruz Barragan, 29, of Mexico. Charged with Possession with Intent, Conspiracy of Controlled Substance Marijuana, Conspiracy of Controlled Substance Meth. $400,000 bond.

Daniel Matus Torres, 20, of Mexico. Possession with Intent, Conspiracy of Controlled Substance Marijuana. $300,000 bond.

Abelardo Cruz Barragan, 34, of Brentwood, TN. Conspiracy of Controlled Substance Meth, Conspiracy of Controlled Substance Marijuana. $300,000 bond.

Ricky Lee Daniel, 41, of Franklin, TN. Possession with Intent, Conspiracy of a Controlled Substance. $125,000 bond.

Carlos Martinez Garza, 44, of La Grulla, TX. Possession with Intent, Conspiracy of Controlled Substance Marijuana. $300,000 bond.

Daniel Arreola, 26, of Rio Grande City, TX. Possession with Intent, Conspiracy of Controlled Substance. $300,000 bond.

The investigation began in August 2015.

No additional information was released.