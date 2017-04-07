3 charged after 15 pounds of marijuana, guns found in Wilson County home

WILSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Three people are facing drug and weapons charged after detectives discovered more than 15 pounds of marijuana in a Wilson County home Wednesday.

The Wilson County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant at a home near the Wilson-Trousdale County line.

Detectives seized more than 15 pounds of marijuana, numerous guns and over $12,000 in cash.

“Our detectives have worked hard on this case as it is still an ongoing investigation,” stated Sheriff Robert Bryan. “Our goal is to continue investigations, such as this, that are drug related in nature and to be diligent in keeping these violators off the streets.”

The suspects will be charged with possession of marijuana with intent for sale, possession of firearms during a commission of a dangerous felony and possession of drug paraphernalia.

No additional information was released.