2 taken into custody after high-speed police pursuit around Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A police pursuit of a suspected stolen car ended with two juveniles in custody early Friday morning off Interstate 40.

Officers spotted the car at McDonald’s on Fessler’s Lane around 3 a.m.

The vehicle matched the description of a vehicle taken around 11:30 p.m. Thursday in a carjacking at an Antioch apartment complex.

Metro officers followed the vehicle as it got onto I-40 West and when they tried to initiate a traffic stop, the car took off at speeds exceeding 100 mph.

Police followed the vehicle as it looped around the city, onto I-440 and back onto I-40 West before the suspect left the interstate at the Hermitage Avenue exit.

The car was stopped when it slid into a grass median by the off ramp.

Two occupants of the vehicle were taken into custody at the scene.

Metro police told News 2 the suspects carjacked the victim, pistol-whipped him and threw him in the back of his own car. He was able to escape by using the trunk’s emergency release.

He called 911 and was taken to an area hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

No additional information was immediately released.

