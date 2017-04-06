Volunteers organize search party for missing Murfreesboro teen

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) – A group of volunteers organized a search party Thursday morning for missing Murfreesboro teen Devin Bond.

Bond, a student at Riverdale High School, was reported missing Friday morning after his 9-year-old brother discovered that he had put towels and pillows under his blanket to make it appear that he was still asleep.

According to the lead detective on the case, Randy Groce, Devin may have been in the area of Barfield Park on Veteran’s Parkway Saturday.

On Tuesday, the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office said it has followed several leads into locating Devin, but nothing has developed. Authorities say finding him is of “utmost importance.”

If you have any information about Devin or if you see him, please contact the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office at 615-898-7770 or Detective Groce at 615-904-3049.