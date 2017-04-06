Vanderbilt University police officer resigns following arrest

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Vanderbilt University police officer resigned following his arrest early Thursday morning.

Jordan Thompson, 23, was taken into custody around 1:30 a.m. after police went to his Canyon Ridge Apartment for a shots fired call.

According to authorities, a citizen who also lives at the Hermitage apartment, reported that a bullet came through her ceiling, almost hitting her.

Police then went to the unit above to find out what happened. They reportedly talked with Thompson and the others with him, which included 19-year-old Chase Whetstone, who is a Vanderbilt Community Service Officer, and two 19-year-old women.

Officials say they all denied any knowledge of a shot being fired. However, their stories reportedly changed after officers found a bullet hole in Thompson’s bedroom wall.

Thompson said Whetstone accidentally discharged the pistol into the floor and then brought it to him. He also said while attempting to clear the gun, it discharged into his bedroom wall.

Whetstone eventually admitted to firing the shot into the apartment below, according to authorities.

Police also noticed that all four had been drinking but Thompson was the only one of legal age to do so.

Thompson was charged with lying to Metro officers, gun possession while under the influence, and allowing underage persons to drink.

Whetstone is facing charges of felony reckless endangerment, lying to officers, gun possession while under the influence, and underage consumption of alcohol.

The two 19-year-old women were issued misdemeanor citations for underage alcohol consumption.