Thieves follow clerk home, rob him at gunpoint

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Nashville store clerk ran into a frightening situation after he was held up by gunmen, one of whom was wearing a Halloween mask.

It happened Tuesday night at a Hendersonville apartment complex where the man lives.

The situation began, however, around 9:30 p.m. at the Discount Tobacco on West Trinity Lane in Nashville.

Jamal Issa and his friend Ahmad Alhhmadneh, who also works at the store, told News 2 they are still in shock after the violent event.

Two thieves were caught on surveillance video that night. One of them was wearing a “Scream” mask while waiting by the dumpster.

In the video, Alhhmadneh is seen working the counter. Unknown to anyone at the time, the two suspects were lurking in the shadows outside the store.

Police say the bandits wanted to go inside, but it was too busy so they waited.

On the video, the person in the mask walked below the dumpster and sat down.

A few moments later, he got down in a ditch. After 10 minutes, the suspects left.

Police say the men eventually followed Alhhmadneh home to his Hendersonville apartment, some 15 miles away.

That’s where they robbed the 25 year old at gunpoint.

“They both got a gun in my face. One on my face, the other one on my back,” explained Alhhmadneh.

When he tried to stop them, he says they opened fire.

Upon hearing the news, Issa raced to his friend’s aid, unsure of what he would find.

“I went and hugged him and the cops are holding me and saying, ‘Calm down. He’s OK, he’s OK,’” said Issa.

No one was hurt, but the experience has left both men in shock.

In the 48 hours since the crime, Alhhmadneh quit his job at the store and Issa says he’s going to protect himself by getting a gun.

Police say it’s possible the suspects live in the neighborhood behind the store off West Trinity and Monticello Drive.

Anyone with information about this crime is encouraged to call the Hendersonville Crime Stoppers at 615-573-5400.