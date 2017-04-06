At least 2 injured in head-on crash with Culleoka school bus

CULLEOKA, Tenn. (WKRN) – At least two people were injured in a head-on collision with a Maury County school bus in Culleoka Thursday afternoon.

It happened on Highway 373 and Glenco Road around 3:10 p.m. after officials say a car crossed the center line and hit the bus.

According to the Maury County Fire Department, two people in the car were airlifted to Vanderbilt University Medical Center. Their condition or identities have not been released.

Just over two dozen students were on board the bus at the time. None of them are said to have suffered serious injuries.

A second school bus was called to the scene to take the students home.

