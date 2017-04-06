Overton County man indicted on sex charges involving a minor

OVERTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – An Overton County man was indicted on sex charges involving a minor.

Clayton Copeland, 19, is facing one count of aggravated sexual battery and one count of aggravated sexual exploitation.

Agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation started investigating Copeland on Nov. 15, 2016 after they received complaints about sex-related allegations involving a minor.

During their investigation, they reportedly identified Copeland as being responsible for the sexual battery and sexual exploitation of the victim.

Copeland, who was already in the Overton County Jail on unrelated charges, was served the charges on Thursday.

His bond was set at $75,000.