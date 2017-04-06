Officer injured after cruiser hit by suspected drunk driver in Bellevue

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Metro police officer is recovering after his cruiser was hit by a suspected drunk driver after responding to an earlier DUI crash in Bellevue Wednesday night.

The initial crash happened on Old Harding Pike near South Colony Drive around 11 p.m.

Metro police said the officer was blocking the road after a woman they believe had been drinking crashed into a utility pole.

As the officer was inside his cruiser, an SUV came upon the crash and slammed into the car.

The driver of the SUV is also suspected of driving under the influence.

The officer was taken to an area hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

Crews were on the scene for several hours cleaning up debris from the crashes.

No additional information was immediately released.

