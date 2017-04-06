NWS to assess storm damage in Bedford, Warren counties

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Crews with the National Weather Service will survey storm-damaged areas in Warren and Bedford Counties Thursday morning

The NWS will send two storm survey teams to assess damage from severe storms that moved through the areas Wednesday afternoon.

The fast-moving storms began late Wednesday afternoon and continued into the evening as the front moved east.

PHOTOS: Severe weather on April 5, 2017

Heavy damage was reported in Warren County, specifically the area of Irving College where roofs were damaged and debris was strewn across the ground.

Emergency personnel also told News 2 trees were down around Dry Creek Road.

Bedford County also appeared to be hit hard with at least one barn completely destroyed in Shelbyville.

“The barn used to be, the walls on it were 13 feet high. There were decks on the front and the back,” the owner Troy Taylor told News 2.

He continued, “Here’s the top of one of the decks, and there’s the top of one of the decks. Now how did the deck from the back, get over to the front?”

Trees were also reportedly downed on Charlie Russell Road as well as on Highway 231 South. A home’s roof was also reportedly damaged there.

Hail was fairly widespread and varied in size with some places being hit with ice that appeared to be larger than golf balls. Some notable areas where hail fell were Cowan, Watertown, Manchester, Lynchburg, and Cottontown.