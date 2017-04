NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day is fast-approaching, and we want to make sure you know where you can dispose of unwanted, unused prescription drugs.

The day aims to provide a safe, convenient, and responsible means of getting rid of these drugs while educating people like you about the potential dangers.

Cleaning out old prescription drugs from cabinets, kitchen drawers, and bedside tables reduces accidents, thefts, and misuses or abuse, according to the Drug Enforcement Agency.

This year, National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day takes place on Saturday, April 29 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

There are dozens of drop-off locations throughout Middle Tennessee. Find the one nearest you in the list below, or click here to search for a location online.

TBI TBI HQ 901 R.S. GASS BLVD NASHVILLE TN, 37216 BRENTWOOD POLICE DEPARTMENT BRENTWOOD POLICE DEPARTMENT 5211 MARYLAND WAY BRENTWOOD TN, 37027 SUMNER COUNTY SHERIFF`S OFFICE WALGREENS 455 LONG HOLLOW PIKE GOODLETTSVILLE TN, 37072 JEFF CARSON FRANKLIN POLICE DEPT. 900 COLUMBIA AVENUE FRANKLIN TN, 37065 LAVERGNE POLICE DEPARTMENT LAVERGNE POLICE DEPT 5093 MURFREESBORO ROAD LA VERGNE TN, 37086 SUMNER COUNTY SHERIFF`S OFFICE WALGREENS 198 E MAIN ST HENDERSONVILLE TN, 37075 SUMNER COUNTY SHERIFF`S OFFICE WALGREENS 365 NEW SHACKLE ISLAND HENDERSONVILLE TN, 37075 ROBERTSON COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE CVS 903 MEMORIAL BLVD. SPRINGFIELD TN, 37172 WHITE HOUSE POLICE DEPARTMENT KROGER 510 HWY 76 WHITE HOUSE TN, 37188 SPRING HILL POLICE DEPARTMENT WALGREENS 4932 MAIN STREET SPRING HILL TN, 37174 RUTHERFORD COUNTY SHERIFF RCSO 940 NEW SALEM HIGHWAY MURFREESBORO TN, 37129 SUMNER COUNTY SHERIFF`S OFFICE WALGREENS 914 GREENLEA BLVD GALLATIN TN, 37066 SUMNER COUNTY SHERIFF`S OFFICE PERKINS DRUG STORE 532 HARTSVILLE PIKE GALLATIN TN, 37066 SUMNER COUNTY SHERIFF`S OFFICE WALGREENS 585 HASHVILLE PIKE GALLATIN TN, 37066 SUMNER COUNTY SHERIFF`S OFFICE SUMNER COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE 117 W SMITH ST GALLATIN TN, 37066 LEBANON POLICE DEPARTMENT WALGREENS 606 S. CUMBERLAND STREET LEBANON TN, 37087 LEBANON POLICE DEPARTMENT LEBANON POLICE DEPARTMENT 406 TENNESSEE BLVD. LEBANON TN, 37087 WILSON COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT WILSON CO. SHERIFF’S OFFICE 105 EAST HIGH STREET LEBANON TN, 37087 SUMNER COUNTY SHERIFF`S OFFICE WALGREENS 104 HWY 52 PORTLAND TN, 37148 MIDDLE TN STATE UNIVERSITY PUBLIC SAFETY MTSU HEALTH SERVICES 1848 BLUE RAIDER DRIVE MURFREESBORO TN, 37132 DICKSON POLICE DEPARTMENT FIRST BANK 345 HWY 46 SOUTH DICKSON TN, 37055 TAKE BACK AT THIS LOCATION. PICKUP WILL BE AT OUR DRUG TASK TROUSDALE COUNTY TN SHERIFF’S OFFICE CITY HALL 210 BROADWAY HARTSVILLE TN, 37074 CARTHAGE POLICE DEPARTMENT CARTHAGE CITY HALL CARTHAGE CITY HALL CARTHAGE TN, 37030 BEDFORD COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPT. 1ST BAPTIST CHURCH 304 E. DEPOT STREET SHELBYVILLE TN, 37160 GILES COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPT. CVS PHARMACY 700 W. COLLEGE ST. PULASKI TN, 38478 LINCOLN COUNTY ANTI-DRUG COALITION LINCOLN COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT 4151 THORNTON TAYLOR PKWY FAYETTEVILLE TN, 37334 KENTUCKY STATE POLICE POST 3 KENTUCKY STATE POLICE POST 3 3119 NASHVILLE ROAD BOWLING GREEN KY, 42101 BOWLING GREEN-WARREN COUNTY DRUG TASK FORCE SAFETY CITY 5065 SCOTTSVILLE RD BOWLING GREEN KY, 42101 IN FRONT OF GREENWOOD HIGH SCHOOL BOWLING GREEN-WARREN COUNTY DRUG TASK FORCE BOWLING GREEN POLICE HEADQUARTERS 911 KENTUCKY STREET BOWLING GREEN KY, 42101 ALLEN CO SHERIFF DEPARTMENT ALLEN COUNTY SHERIFF DEPARTMENT 194 W. WOOD STREET SCOTTSVILLE KY, 42164 PUTNAM COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE WALGREENS 500 S. WILLOW AVENUE COOKEVILLE TN, 38501 POWER OF PUTNAM ANDY’S PHARMACY 305 WEST SPRING STREET COOKEVILLE TN, 38501 POWER OF PUTNAM WALGREENS 950 N. WASHINGTON AVENUE COOKEVILLE TN, 38501 POWER OF PUTNAM WALGREENS 500 SOUTH WILLOW AVENUE COOKEVILLE TN, 38501 PUTNAM COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE WALGREENS 900 N. WASHINGTON AVENUE COOKEVILLE TN, 38501 COFFEE COUNTY SHERIFF DEPARTMENT FIRST VISION BANK 2134 HILLSBORO HWY. MANCHESTER TN, 37355 MANCHESTER POLICE DEPARTMENT MANCHESTER POLICE DEPARTMENT 200 WEST FORT STREET MANCHESTER TN, 37355 DRUG TAKE BACK DROP BOX POWER OF PUTNAM ALGOOD POLICE DEPARTMENT 215 W. MAIN STREET COOKEVILLE TN, 38506 MADISON COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE CVS PHARMACY PARKING LOT 5895 HIGHWAY 53 HARVEST AL, 35749 MCMINNVILLE POLICE DEPARTMENT MCMINNVILLE POLICE DEPARTMENT 204 RED ROAD MCMINNVILLE TN, 37110 LAWRENCE CO. SHERIFF’S DEPT. WLX COUNTRY CAFE’ 1212 NORTH LOCUST AVENUE LAWRENCEBURG TN, 38464 MADISON COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE CVS 12275 HIGHWAY 231-431 NORTH MERIDIANVILLE AL, 35759 LT. JANICE HALE WHITE COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT 111 DEPOT STREET SPARTA TN, 38583 SPARTA POLICE DEPARTMENT WALGREEN DRUG STORES 483 WEST BOCKMAN WAY SPARTA TN, 38583 POWER OF PUTNAM MONTEREY POLICE DEPARTMENT 711 EAST COMMERCIAL AVENUE MONTEREY TN, 38574 MADISON COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE CVS PHARMACY 2210 WINCHESTER ROAD HUNTSVILLE AL, 35811 GLASGOW POLICE DEPARTMENT GLASCOW POLICE DEPARTMENT 101 PIN OAK LANE GLASGOW KY, 42141 TOMPKINSVILLE POLICE DEPARTMENT TOMPKINSVILLE KENTUCKY POLICE DEPARTMENT 201 E. 2ND STREET TOMPKINSVILLE KY, 42167 OVERTON COUNTY ANTI-DRUG COALITION R & M PHARMACY 1970 BRADFORD HICKS DR LIVINGSTON TN, 38570 LAWRENCE CO. SHERIFF’S DEPT. FRED’S PHARMACY 534 NORTH MILITARY STREET #1 LORETTO TN, 38469 KENTUCKY STATE POLICE POST 2 KENTUCKY STATE POLICE POST 2 1000 WESTERN KENTUCKY PARKWAY NORTONVILLE KY, 42442 TRIGG COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE TRIGG COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE 134 COMMERCE STREET CADIZ KY, 42211 LEITCHFIELD POLICE DEPARTMENT LEITCHFIELD POLICE DEPT 117 SOUTH MAIN STREET LEITCHFIELD KY, 42754 COLLINWOOD POLICE DEPARTMENT WAYNE MEDICAL CENTER HEALTH FAIR 108 3RD AV. NORTH COLLINWOOD TN, 38450 COLLINWOOD MIDDLE SCHOOL APRIL 22 8AM TO 12PM JACKSON COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE JACKSON COUNTY COURT HOUSE 102 EAST LAUREL STREET SCOTTSBORO AL, 35768 CALDWELL COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE CALDWELL COUNTY SHERIFF 100 E MARKET ST PRINCETON KY, 42445 WHITWELL POLICE DEPT. WHITWELL CITY HALL 13671 HWY 28 WHITWELL TN, 37397 RHEA COUNTY SHERIFF DEPT. WALMART 3034 RHEA COUNTY HIGHWAYSAM WALTON DRIVE DAYTON TN, 37321 DAYTON RUSSELL COUNTY RUSSELL COUNTY SHERRIFF’S DEPARTMENT 410 MONUMENT SQ # 109 JAMESTOWN KY, 42629 RUSSELL COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE RUSSELL COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE 410 MONUMENT SQUARE #109 JAMESTOWN KY, 42629 MARION POLICE DEPARTMENT MARION POLICE DEPARTMENT 217 S MAIN STREET MARION KY, 42064 ADAIR COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE ADAIR COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE 899 JAMES TOWN STREET COLUMBIA KY, 42728 TACO BELL (PICK UP IN PARKING LOT) KENTUCKY STATE POLICE POST 15 KENTUCKY STATE POLICE POST 15 1118 JAMESTOWN STREET COLUMBIA KY, 42728 HAMILTON COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE HAMILTON COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE 6233 DAYTON BLVD HIXSON TN, 37343 EAST RIDGE POLICE DEPT. WALGREENS 5401 RINGGOLD ROAD CHATTANOOGA TN, 37412 EAST RIDGE POLICE DEPARTMENT WALGREENS 5401 RINGGOLD RD. CHATTANOOGA TN, 37412