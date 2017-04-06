Metro animal control lowers adoption fees through Saturday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – In an effort to help animals at Metro Animal Care and Control find their forever homes, the agency is lowering adoption fees to $10 through Saturday.

There are currently 100 pets at the shelter in need of homes.

“Adoption events are a great way to raise awareness about the many dogs and cats that are in need of permanent homes,” said spokeswoman Rebecca Morris. “We need the support of the community to make events like this a success.”

Potential adopters will need to meet with an adoption counselor to find the best match for their family.

Metro Animal Care and Control is located at 5125 Harding Place and is open for adoption Monday to Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Thursday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

All dogs and cats are spayed or neutered, microchipped and vaccinated before being adopted.

For more information visit macc.nashville.gov.