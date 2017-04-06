Man stabbed in chest during fight outside south Nashville restaurant

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man was stabbed in the chest outside of a south Nashville restaurant Thursday night.

Police were called to El Tapatio on 4801 Nolensville Pike at 8 p.m.

When they arrived to the scene, they learned that a verbal altercation had started earlier inside the business while the victim was eating.

The disagreement was taken outside, where it turned into a physical altercation.

The victim was stabbed once in the chest. His injuries were not life-threatening, according to authorities.

No details about the suspect or the stabbing have been released, but police say the fight may have been over a girl.