Man stabbed during robbery attempt in East Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man is recovering after he was stabbed during a robbery attempt in East Nashville early Thursday morning.

The 20-year-old victim told Metro police it happened on North Ninth Street near Ramsey Avenue just after midnight.

The victim said a man approached and attempted to rob him before punching him in the stomach, according to police.

He thought he had just been punch but realized he had been stabbed once he got home and took himself to Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

The victim is expected to be OK.

The suspect was described as a black man in his 50s wearing blue jeans and a black hooded sweatshirt.

Metro police are investigating. Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.