Man robbed at gunpoint at Hendersonville apartment complex

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Police are searching for two people who robbed a man at gunpoint in Hendersonville Tuesday night.

It happened in the Nottingham Apartments on Sanders Ferry Road around 11 p.m.

Hendersonville police reported the victim said he was approached by two people wearing masks. They reportedly robbed the victim and fired gun shots as they ran away.

The suspects were later seen leaving the scene in a dark-colored or black sedan.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 615-573-5400.