Man dies after car runs off I-40, crashes into Bellevue home

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The 33-year-old man whose car flew off Interstate 40 and into a Bellevue home last week has died.
Metro police confirmed Justin Northrup died Thursday of his injuries.
Northrup was driving his Mazda MS3 in eastbound lanes when he somehow travelled off the roadway, through a tree line, and into the back of the home on Colt Drive.
No one inside the home was hurt. Police said there was no evidence at the scene of drug or alcohol involvement.
The cause of the crash has not yet been released.
