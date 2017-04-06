Man critically injured in shooting at West Nashville apartments

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man was critically injured in a shooting outside a west Nashville apartment complex Wednesday night.

It happened at the Skyview Apartments on Susannah Court just before 10 p.m.

Metro police told News 2 they were called to the scene and found a man lying on the sidewalk with a gunshot wound to his abdomen.

He was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with critical injuries.

Metro police said the suspect was described as a black man driving a black Nissan Altima with tinted windows.

No additional information was immediately released.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.