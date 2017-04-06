Man assaults officer during arrest at Cool Springs restaurant

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man was charged with assaulting a Franklin police officer as he was taken into custody Wednesday afternoon.

Franklin police said officers were called to a Cool Springs restaurant where 50-year-old David Brown was causing a disturbance around 3:30 p.m.

Officer reportedly encountered Brown in the parking lot and began to place him under arrest.

During the arrest, Brown resisted officers and threatened to kill them before he jumped onto the hood of a squad car and began spitting in officer’s faces, according to Franklin police.

As officers struggled to get Brown under control, an officer was injured and transported to an area hospital. He was treated for his injuries and later released.

Brown was charged with two counts of assaulting a police officer, disorderly conduct and driving on a suspended license. His bond was set at $20,000.