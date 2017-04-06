Local lawmakers react to US military action in Syria

In this image provided by the U.S. Navy, the guided-missile destroyer USS Porter (DDG 78) transits the Mediterranean Sea on March 9, 2017. The United States fired a barrage of cruise missiles into Syria Thursday night in retaliation for this week’s gruesome chemical weapons attack against civilians, the first direct American assault on the Syrian government and Donald Trump’s most dramatic military order since becoming president. The Tomahawk missiles were fired from warships USS Porter and USS Ross in the Mediterranean Sea. (Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Ford Williams/U.S. Navy via AP)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Local lawmakers are reacting to military action taken by President Donald Trump in Syria. About 60 U.S. Tomahawk missiles, fired from warships in the Mediterranean Sea, targeted an air base. This was in response to a chemical weapons attack American officials believe was carried out by the Syrian government.

Congressman Jim Cooper released the following statement about the military action:

This is President Trump’s first visible military attack after the failed mission in Yemen. This attack minimized immediate danger to U.S. troops and, I hope, will stop Syria and Russia from their atrocities. But this is the Middle East. It is too early to say if these 59 Tomahawk missiles will further U.S. interests or not.”

Meanwhile, Sen. Bob Corker took to Twitter to praise the president.