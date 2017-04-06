Local lawmakers react to US military action in Syria

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Local lawmakers are reacting to military action taken by President Donald Trump in Syria. About 60 U.S. Tomahawk missiles, fired from warships in the Mediterranean Sea, targeted an air base. This was in response to a chemical weapons attack American officials believe was carried out by the Syrian government.

Congressman Jim Cooper released the following statement about the military action:

This is President Trump’s first visible military attack after the failed mission in Yemen. This attack minimized immediate danger to U.S. troops and, I hope, will stop Syria and Russia from their atrocities. But this is the Middle East. It is too early to say if these 59 Tomahawk missiles will further U.S. interests or not.”

Meanwhile, Sen. Bob Corker took to Twitter to praise the president.

My statement in response to U.S. missile strikes in #Syria: pic.twitter.com/8oL0QlpIeS — Senator Bob Corker (@SenBobCorker) April 7, 2017