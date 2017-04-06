Jury selection underway for accused Holly Bobo killer Zach Adams

HARDIN COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Jury selection is underway in Hardin County for Zach Adams, one of the three men accused of kidnapping, raping, and murdering Holly Bobo.

The nursing student was reported missing from her home in Parsons, Tennessee, in April 2011. Her remains were found in a wooded area three years later.

During court Wednesday, nearly 200 potential jurors were asked to fill out a questionnaire to see if they’re suitable for the job.

Some of the questions included if they believe in the death penalty and could follow the law despite their personal feelings.

The judge said he’ll narrow the candidates down to about 50 potential jurors before 15 are chosen ahead of Adams’ July 6 trial.

The trail was originally set for this April before it was pushed back. Judge Cred McGinley said he wanted to go ahead with jury selection to not only save time but also because it was already on his calendar.

The selection is expected to take a few days.

Adams sat quietly through the proceedings in plain clothes.

Click here for complete coverage of the Holly Bobo case.