Grundy County man with mental issues missing for 3 weeks

GRUNDY COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Authorities are searching for a Grundy County man who has mental health issues and has been missing for three weeks.

The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office reported 35-year-old Dylan Winton was reported missing from Tracy City on March 16 by his family members.

Winton is 5 feet 8 inches tall, weighs 150 pounds and has brown eyes and black hair.

The Sheriff’s office said Winton suffers from mental health issues, possibly schizophrenia, but is not known to be violent.

Winton could be in need of medical attention.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office at 931-692-3466. A $1,000 reward is being offered by Winton’s family for information leading to his whereabouts.