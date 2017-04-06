Community meetings help combat crime in Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office held a meeting with community members Thursday night in an effort to bridge the gap between the public and police.

The philosophy of community policing has grown in the last few years, especially since the shooting of Michael Brown in Ferguson, Missouri.

The idea of getting law enforcement out in front of the public has helped combat crime in Montgomery County.

“A lot people don’t interact with law enforcement unless they have to call us for something,” said Montgomery County Sheriff John Fuson. “These meetings are a good way for the public to get to know us and vice versa.”

Sheriff Fuson says he’s seen crime decrease and people are more likely to call in a tip.

“Sometimes it’s the littlest thing they know, the littlest piece of information that could help us solve a big problem in the community,” he told News 2. “So it’s very important that we keep that relationship and we keep it strong.”

The sheriff’s office holds community meetings quarterly. Each time, it’s in a different neighborhood.

Sheriff John Fuson says the meetings also aim to help residents from being victims of crime.

Patrick Digby came to the meeting to learn more about what he can do to keep himself safe.

“You should take the opportunity to listen,” he told News 2. “Get ahead of that, be proactive, and find out some things you can do to keep yourself from being a victim.”

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office posts information about their meetings ahead of the date on their Facebook page.