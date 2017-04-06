Authorities: Teen arrested for 2 Chattanooga shootings

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) – Authorities say they’ve arrested a teen who fatally shot a teen and injured two others in Chattanooga.

News outlets report a 16-year-old boy was arrested Friday in connection with two shootings.

The teen was charged for the March 30 murder death of a 16-year-old girl and the attempted murder of 20-year-old Cody Nunley. He was then charged with attempted murder and multiple offenses relating to the March 31 shooting of 31-year-old David Green.

Chattanooga police chief Edwin McPherson said in a statement that they were able to track the teen after finding Green with multiple gunshot wounds in his car.

Officials say they tracked the teen to a home, where he barricaded himself. The home was close to where the girl and Nunley were shot.

It’s unclear if the teen has an attorney.