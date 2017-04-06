30 McGavock H.S. students receive $500 college scholarships

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – More than two dozen McGavock High School students received $500 scholarships for college Thursday.

The money for comes from donors and will help students pay for books and other things that other scholarships aren’t covering.

“This scholarship is wonderful for me,” said senior Patricia Franks. “I’m attending Belmont University next year, and as everybody knows, every little bit counts and this will help me pay for books, help me pay for room and board. It’s a wonderful opportunity.”

McGavock students had to meet certain requirements to receive the $500 scholarship, including a 3.0 GPA, a certain score on the ACT and completed community service hours.