Woman injured, man killed in shooting near downtown Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police are investigating an incident where a man was shot and killed after he reportedly shot a woman south of downtown Nashville late Tuesday night.

The woman was shot first in the 100 block of University Court around 11:30 p.m.

Metro police told News 2 the woman was shot in the leg and chest by a man who then fled the scene in a silver sedan.

She was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with critical injuries.

A short time later, the shooter was shot in his chest while inside a car on nearby Carroll Street.

He was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where he died.

The investigation is ongoing and police are working to determine if the shootings were domestic in nature.

No additional information was immediately released.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.

