Wednesday marks deadline to apply for tax relief program in Davidson County

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Workers at the Davidson County Trustee’s office have been greeted with long lines of people hoping to qualify for a freeze of their property taxes or get help paying them.

The last three days, more than 200 people have applied for a tax freeze or tax relief program.

If a homeowner is 65 years or older, and makes $41,660 or less, they qualify to have their property taxes frozen to what they paid last year.

Disabled individuals and disabled veterans can also take advantage of the program.

This is a reappraisal year for Metro-Nashville, meaning people will receive their new assessed value of their homes.

“We look at qualified sales of what a willing buyer and willing seller agree upon,” said Davidson County Property Assessor Vivian Wilhoite. “The market is established by the people.”

Wednesday is the deadline for qualified homeowners to apply.

As long as you are in line by 4:30 p.m., trustee workers said you will be seen.