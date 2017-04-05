Tree to be planted in honor of missing Maury County teen Elizabeth Thomas

COLUMBIA, Tenn. (WKRN) – A tree will be planted in honor of missing Maury County teen Elizabeth Thomas Wednesday morning in Columbia.

The tree planting ceremony is in honor of Victim’s Rights Week, which is sponsored by the Department of Corrections and Board of Parole.

Thomas’ family is expected to be at the ceremony, as well as representatives with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

Tad Cummins, 50, is accused of kidnapping one of his former students, 15-year-old Elizabeth Thomas, on March 13.

Elizabeth is a 15-year-old white female, with hazel eyes, stands 5 feet tall and weighs 120 pounds. She was last seen wearing a flannel shirt and black leggings.

Cummins is a white male, who stands 6 feet tall, weighs approximately 200 pounds, and has brown hair and eyes. He’s believed to be armed with two handguns.

It remains unknown if they were still traveling in Cummins’ silver Nissan Rogue with Tennessee tag 976-ZPT. Anyone with information on their whereabouts is urged to call 1-800-TBI-FIND.

