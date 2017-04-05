‘Suspicious’ fire destroys Donelson barn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Nashville Fire Marshal is investigating a suspicious barn fire in Donelson late Tuesday night.

It happened at Haley’s Park near the YMCA on Lebanon Road around 11:30 p.m.

Firefighters at the scene told News 2 flames could be seen from miles away.

The building destroyed in the fire is believed to be an old milk barn.

Crews were able to knock down the fire and keep it from spreading to the nearby wooded area and greenway.

Fire officials said the fire is suspicious in nature and the investigation is ongoing.