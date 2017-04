NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Ashland City Highway is back open Wednesday night after the severe storms led to a small rock slide.

Big boulders fell off the side of the rock cliff near River Trace and rolled into the roadway.

Metro Public Works crews moved the giant boulders to the side of the road before using shovels and leaf blower to clear the smaller debris.

At one point in the night, Ashland City Highway was impassible. It’s unclear for how long.