Soldiers face more charges in Shadow McClaine murder case

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Fort Campbell officials confirm the two soldiers charged in another soldier’s disappearance and death now face even more charges.
Sgt. Jamal Williams-McCray and Spc. Charles Robinson are accused in the murder of Pfc. Shadow McClaine, who vanished on Sept. 2.
Charges of conspiracy, premeditated murder, and kidnapping were preferred against the men by the U.S. Army last fall.
And on Wednesday, Fort Campbell officials McCray now faces charges of sexual assault, aggravated assault, and obstruction of justice. Robinson faces a new obstruction of justice charge as well.
McClaine’s remains were found in late January in Robertson County and identified as her by the TBI two days later.
Jamal McCray and Charles Robinson
Jamal McCray and Charles Robinson x
Latest Galleries
-
Thrifty Inn raid
-
Wilson County storm damage
-
Nashville meth bust
-
SUV crashes into East Nashville home
-
Flats at Silo Bend
-
Christiana Elementary School Damage March 21, 2017
-
5 teens break into Donelson home
-
Stewart County drug and gun arrests
-
Fire damages classroom at Mt. Juliet Elementary
-
Old Friends Senior Dog Sanctuary